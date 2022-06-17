Pine Rest Transition Clinic marks one year of service

Clinic manger Laurie Blanchard joined us to tell us more about this important mental health service that keeps patients connected to critical services.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last summer, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services launched a new program to provide a higher level of support after patients leave the hospital. It’s called the Transition Clinic and it is the first of its kind in West Michigan.

Clinic manger Laurie Blanchard joined us to tell us more about this important mental health service that keeps patients connected to critical services and can save lives.

Blanchard explained the Transition Clinic provides adults rapid access (within seven days of discharge) to behavioral health services for up to 90 days after discharge from a higher level of care. Services include medication management, short term therapy and case management until the patient is fully established with their long-term care provider.

Blanchard said rapid access is important because patients discharging from higher levels of care are at high-risk for suicide, making timely follow-up appointments essential and lifesaving. Having support during this time is proven to reduce readmission and suicide.

One year in and the Transition Clinic has served approximately 2,500 individuals from across the state.

For more information about the Transition Clinic, visit https://www.pinerest.org/locations/transition-clinic.

