GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Help is available at the Pine Rest Psychiatric Urgent Care Center. People who are struggling with COVID-related concerns as well as symptoms of anxiety, depression, and substance use are urged to seek help. The Urgent Care is open every day during this crisis. A call in advance is not necessary, but patients are encouraged to call if they have questions about insurance or what to expect. April 15 was the Urgent Care Center’s 1-year anniversary and Pine Rest says the facility treated 6,600 patients in the first year. For more information visit https://www.pinerest.org/services/psychiatric-urgent-care-center/ or call 616-455-9200.

