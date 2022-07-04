Retrain your brain to keep you cool in stressful times

Pine Rest’s Dr. Ron DeVries joined us with tips to help us stay cool in this stressed-out world.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Inflation, the war in Ukraine, uncertainty and a constant stream of crises are emotionally overwhelming and can leave us feeling too frazzled to manage our day-to-day.

April is National Stress Awareness Month and Dr. DeVries explained why it is important for us to know about stress.

“Stress is real and can take its toll on us physically, mentally and emotionally," said DeVries. “Stress is an unavoidable reality of life. We feel it in our bodies and our minds.”

Dr. DeVries explained how one seemingly small moment can lead to trouble.

“Expectations produce stress. Worry adds to it. Anger tends to fuel it. Anxiety can push it over the top. Then we lose our cool.”

Dr. DeVries shared tips for retraining the brain to be “cool” in stressful situations:

Breathe – Take time to breathe deeply and relax every day

Cope with anger

Positive thinking – Focus on the positive/find the positive

Positive people – Surround yourself with them

Gratitude

Exercise – Regular exercise releases feel-good hormones

Mindfulness/meditation – Proven to reduce stress and change the brain over time

Dr. DeVries explained that being cool comes with some perks.

“People who are calmer tend to have more friends, more success at work and at home, and have a lifestyle with more opportunities for fun, excitement and adventures,” he said.

For more information and tips on managing stress from Pine Rest, visit https://www.pinerest.org/newsroom/articles/?_categories=stress.

