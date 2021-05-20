Studies show pandemic stress and boredom have driven people to drink, especially women

As stress and boredom increased during the pandemic so did alcohol consumption.

Recent surveys show that everyone is drinking more, but especially women.

One study showed women’s episodes of heavy drinking (that is four or more drinks in a few hours) increased by 41%.

Mariah DeYoung from Pine Rest's Addiction Program explained why professionals are concerned.

