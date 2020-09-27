Suicide Prevention Month brings critical awareness to a growing problem

There are steps we can take today to offer hope and strategies for preventing suicide of those we care about

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Suicide has long been a serious public health problem. The recent and sudden isolation, unemployment and precipitous change ushered in by COVID-19 threatens to increase the incidence of people for whom suicide seems the only viable solution.

Fortunately, there are steps we can take today to offer hope and strategies for preventing suicide of those we care about including becoming more aware of risks and warning signs, having conversations when you are concerned about a person, and supporting the person in getting help.

Learn more about suicide prevention on Pine Rest’s website: https://www.pinerest.org/resource/suicide/.

