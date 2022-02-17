The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative's 2022 Peanut Butter Drive is underway

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative is hosting its annual Peanut Butter Drive to serve food pantries across the county.
The goal of the drive is to gather 5,000 jars of peanut butter, which is one of the top three items that food pantries request.
The 2022 Peanut Butter Drive began on National Peanut Butter Day (Jan. 24) and runs through Monday, Feb. 28.
Donations of jars of peanut butter will be accepted at one of the 30 community partner locations listed below. Monetary donations can be made here.
Allegan Area
- Allegan Credit Union
- Rivertown Gym
- ACATEC – Votech Center
- Hillside Learning Center
- Allegan County Community Foundation
- Class Act Salon
- Allegan Township Hall
- AAESA Administration Offices
- Schaendorf Brewing
Southwest Allegan County
- Family Dollar – Fennville
- Family Dollar – Holland
- Fennville Area Fire Department
- Healthy Fennville
- Saugatuck-Douglas Library
- Saugatuck Township Hall
- Blue Star Gym
- Glenn School
- Hamilton Food Center
- Hungry For Christ
Northeast Allegan County
- Wayland Township Hall
- Wayland City Hall
- Leighton Township Hall
- Project Hope
- Salem Township Library
- Salem Township Hall
- Hopkins United Bank
Southeast Allegan County
- Repz Gym
- Gun Plain Township Hall
- Plainwell City Hall
- Otsego Health & Fitness
- Martin Village Hall
- JC Wheeler Public Library
More than 6,000 Allegan County residents use the services of a food pantry each month.
The donated peanut butter will be distributed to the 15 member pantries county-wide:
- Allegan United Methodist Church
- Christ Community Church
- Allegan County Food Pantry
- Hamilton Christian Reformed Church
- Hungry for Christ
- Christian Neighbors Plainwell
- St. Margaret – St. Vincent DePaul
- Martin United Methodist Church
- Christian Neighbors Douglas
- Ladders of Hope
- People Helping People - Pullman
- Hopkins United Methodist Church
- Christian Neighbors Wayland
- Project Hope
- Epiphany Lutheran Church.
