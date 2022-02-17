The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative's 2022 Peanut Butter Drive is underway

The Allegan County Community Foundation is holding the 2022 Peanut Butter Drive to benefit member food pantries in the county.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative is hosting its annual Peanut Butter Drive to serve food pantries across the county.

The goal of the drive is to gather 5,000 jars of peanut butter, which is one of the top three items that food pantries request.

The 2022 Peanut Butter Drive began on National Peanut Butter Day (Jan. 24) and runs through Monday, Feb. 28.

Donations of jars of peanut butter will be accepted at one of the 30 community partner locations listed below. Monetary donations can be made here.

Allegan Area

Allegan Credit Union

Rivertown Gym

ACATEC – Votech Center

Hillside Learning Center

Allegan County Community Foundation

Class Act Salon

Allegan Township Hall

AAESA Administration Offices

Schaendorf Brewing

Southwest Allegan County

Family Dollar – Fennville

Family Dollar – Holland

Fennville Area Fire Department

Healthy Fennville

Saugatuck-Douglas Library

Saugatuck Township Hall

Blue Star Gym

Glenn School

Hamilton Food Center

Hungry For Christ

Northeast Allegan County

Wayland Township Hall

Wayland City Hall

Leighton Township Hall

Project Hope

Salem Township Library

Salem Township Hall

Hopkins United Bank

Southeast Allegan County

Repz Gym

Gun Plain Township Hall

Plainwell City Hall

Otsego Health & Fitness

Martin Village Hall

JC Wheeler Public Library

More than 6,000 Allegan County residents use the services of a food pantry each month.

The donated peanut butter will be distributed to the 15 member pantries county-wide:

Allegan United Methodist Church

Christ Community Church

Allegan County Food Pantry

Hamilton Christian Reformed Church

Hungry for Christ

Christian Neighbors Plainwell

St. Margaret – St. Vincent DePaul

Martin United Methodist Church

Christian Neighbors Douglas

Ladders of Hope

People Helping People - Pullman

Hopkins United Methodist Church

Christian Neighbors Wayland

Project Hope

Epiphany Lutheran Church.

