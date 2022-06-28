$13.4 million in AmeriCorps funding given to Michigan communities

Gov. Whitmer announced that the Michigan Community Service Commission will receive $13.4 million from AmeriCorps to support local communities.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that the Michigan Community Service Commission is set to receive over $13 million in funding from AmeriCorps.

The $13.4 million in federal funding will go to support over 1,100 Michigan AmeriCorps members who work with organizations across the state to help communities tackle challenges.

“Today’s AmeriCorps investments will help us grow Michigan’s economy and ensure every community can thrive,” said Gov. Whitmer. “These investments – and the over 1,100 dedicated AmeriCorps members who will serve those in need and address critical challenges – will continue to make a tremendous impact in communities in every region of Michigan. Together, let’s help our working families and resilient communities thrive.”

The funding will be spread throughout the state with different amounts distributed to organizations, including two Western Michigan organizations.

Cherry Health is set to receive $555,170 for their 20 Cherry Health AmeriCorps members to focus on health in West Michigan.

Albion College will receive $264,253 to aid its 47 Albion College AmeriCorps members to work with small and midsize nonprofits in the community.

In addition to community specific funding, some of the $13.4 million will go to fund a dozen statewide programs.

The funding through AmeriCorps was also matched by funds from the private sector, individuals and other sources totaling an additional $10.3 million.

The $13.4 million in AmeriCorps funding includes a portion of the funds allocated to the Michigan Community Service Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act to increase AmeriCorps impact in Michigan, as well as Public Health AmeriCorps funding to increase health access in the state.

