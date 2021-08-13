Back-to-school supply spending expected to be higher than ever

If you need to cut costs on back-to-school spending there are ways to be resourceful.

ADA, Mich. — It’s back to school shopping season – and you’ve likely noticed that the prices of everything have gone up, as the United States continues to struggle with supply chain issues.

So if the sticker prices for must have items like backpacks and school clothes shock you— get resourceful.

You can find trendy clothes and accessories for about 30% less than the full retail price at consignment stores – like Village Kids Consignment in Ada, Michigan.

“I carry all the brands that you find at the mall, I carry a lot of the boutique brands that you can only get online, pretty much they can find all the stores in one place," says store owner Karen Barritt. "Typically most clothes are prices at about 30 percent of the original retail price. Right now most people are transitioning into the long sleeve tops and pants and jeans and also starting to do outerwear – fleece jackets, winter jackets, all that people are getting ready for because its Michigan and we know we’re going to need it!”

This weekend, United Way Heart of West Michigan has multiple back to school giveaway events happening all across the city:

SATURDAY AUG. 14 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Fulton Heights, 1235 Fulton St E

All families with children in grades K-6 are welcome to attend this drive-thru style event, parents must bring their kids with them. For the latest info on the backpack giveaway, follow Fulton Heights’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/safultonheights

SATURDAY AUG. 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rhythm Health Fair

MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Free bbq lunch, covid test, covid vaccines, backpacks for kids, drawing for prizes, vendor fair, dance classes and health checks

THURSDAY, AUG. 19 from 4:30 PM EDT – 7:30 PM EDT

726 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

All are welcome to celebrate the beginning of a new school year with food, fun and school supplies

SATURDAY, AUG. 21 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Block Party hosted by Better Beings Project

MLK Park - 900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI

SATURDAY, AUG. 21 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

State Farm located at 2258 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI - Free food, drinks and music. School supplies for the first 100 kids.

Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

MLK Park - 900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI

“A lot of families are hurting more than ever before financially right now, but the community is stepping up!" says Jessie Verville of the United Way Heart of West Michigan. "I have never seen so many back to school supply giveaways in all of my 14 years with united ways so people are really stepping up and offering to help knowing that there is more need than usual.”

For additional help to get back to school this fall, call 2-1-1 for assistance.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.