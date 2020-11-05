MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University (CMU) President Bob Davies announced plans on Monday to reopen campus for the fall 2020 semester.

While the long-term impacts of COVID-19 remain unknown, Davies hopes to welcome students back to campus for face-to-face learning.

"COVID-19 has changed the way higher education will be delivered in the future and requires us to think creatively and innovatively about our operations at CMU," Davies said. "The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to closely follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move forward with plans to resume in-person instruction."

To make the reopening of campus possible, CMU’s Emergency Management group is developing strategies to allow for social distancing in shared spaces like offices and classrooms. These shared spaces will also be disinfected using a new cleaning protocol. These changes have been made with guidance from CMU’s College of Medicine and local health officials.

Campus housing will also face changes, with less students living in each residential suite. A campus isolation and quarantine space has also been created.

For students and faculty who cannot return to campus, the university will offer remote and online options.

"Our university is committed to the ideals of innovation and excellence,” Davies said. “We have the right people and the right resources for a successful academic year."

