Back-to-school and the rise of esports in Michigan

According to the Michigan High School Esports League last spring there were 400 teams at the high school level with about 1,400 kids participating across the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Younger generations are redefining what it means to play sports.

Nationally, 45% of students who participate in esports have never done an extracurricular activity before.

Esports can lead to professional careers, large audiences and big money. The popularity of esports is growing exponentially across the country and here in Michigan.

Schools at every level are offering programs and scholarship opportunities to students. And this year, the Muskegon Public School District has been able to expand its program, with the purchase of $50,000 in new equipment.

School leaders hope this will create new opportunities for children in the community.

The Legacy Room at Muskegon High School is empty now, but these chairs will soon be filled with Big Red students and athletes.

But not every student is an athlete, a musician, or theater kid—some are gamers.

“I can remember one particular student, he was in a space, he wouldn't talk at all. And I mentioned well what did he like? And I said, do you like gaming, and all of a sudden, it's like a light bulb came on top of his head," said Chauncy Williams, Career & College Facilitator at Muskegon Public Schools.

During the pandemic, leadership at Muskegon Public Schools noticed that some students were using their Chromebooks to play video games.

Instead of scolding the kids, they saw an opportunity to encourage them.

“There really are some great skills related to careers. Obviously, there's so many crosswalks, they can be related to computer science, right, and all the different technical components of understanding the gear and the equipment, we see a lot of kids showing interest in streaming and broadcasting," said Ryan Cayce, Director of the Michigan High School Esports League.

According to the Michigan High School Esports League, last spring there were 400 teams at the high school level with about 1,400 kids participating across the state.

There are 25 collegiate esports programs in the state with a little more than half offering scholarships.

A prep series for middle school students is also in the works.

“So, in theory, a kid could be 12 years old, playing competitive esports go all the way through high school, and then have an opportunity right here in Michigan to play collegiately," Cayce said.

In Muskegon, a room for the esports club was initially created at the Smyth-Ryerson Center.

Now just a few years later, the club has a dedicated esports classroom at the high school with 12 brand new computers and four at the middle school.

“It gives them that greater connection. So in that capacity, it's like, oh, I'm in school. I'm a part of this club. But it helps me enhance my grades because I got something to look forward to," Williams said.

That passion is driving the growth of esports and creating a future full of promise for younger generations.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.