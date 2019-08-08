MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - If you, or someone you know, feels a financial burden trying to provide school supplies for your children a number of churches and organizations are working to ease that burden this month.

Families in need all over Muskegon County are invited to take part in receiving free school supplies in different events and locations through the month of August.

One set of supplies are provided to each child and they are given away on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present with a parent or guardian.

Where to get school supplies

Montague Area Public Schools' Care Team and Walmart will kick off the giveaways by offering backpacks and school supplies for Montague students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Montague High School at 4900 Stanton Blvd. in Montague.

“Back 2 School” is the first area-wide event to be held on Thursday, August 15 at Lebanon Lutheran Church at 1101 South Mears Ave. in Whitehall. The church has teamed with other local churches, Thrivent Financial and Dog n Suds of Montague to offer free backpacks stocked with school supplies. Families will also enjoy hot dog dinners, fun activities, resources, and free vision and hearing screenings.

RELATED: 6 ways to save on back-to-school shopping

Community Choice Credit Union will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies to 400 students on Thursday, August 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at their Muskegon Member Center at 2735 Estes St. in Norton Shores. Families are invited to enjoy a free meal, cotton candy, face painting, and a craft activity.

Holton United Methodist Church will offer a fun evening event on Friday, August 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church at 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd. in Holton. This event will feature school supplies, food, activities, hearing and vision screenings, and a number of resources.

Manpower in Montague and Muskegon will distribute backpacks filled with a variety of school supplies on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The offices are located at 4536 Dowling St. in Montague and 5797 Harvey St., Suite C, in Norton Shores.

RELATED: Survey: 43% of parents pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping

Muskegon - Oceana Community Action Partnership (MOCAP), Inc. will wrap up the summer by hosting the final event. The “Back to School Bash” will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Muskegon Heights Academy at 2441 Sanford St. in Muskegon Heights. School children and teens will receive free haircuts, simple natural hairstyles, school supplies, and enjoy many fun activities. Sponsors of this event include Hair Love DVG, Kim’s Cuts, West Michigan Lake Hawks, and Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.

For more information about these events contact Montague Area Public Schools at 231-893-1515, Lebanon Lutheran Church at 231-893-5745, Community Choice Credit Union at 877-243-2528, Holton United Methodist Church at 231-821-2323, Manpower at 231-894-2003 (Montague) or 616-846-2730 (Muskegon), or MOCAP at 231-725-9499.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.