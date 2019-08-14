West Michigan parents are in full-swing getting their kids ready to head back to school. All week, 13 is "On Your Side" with helpful tips, advice and resources, including the top ways to help kids get a healthy start to the school year.

Experts agree a healthy child is a happy child -- and one that is ready to learn. That said, with parents are shuffling so many things this time of year, health checklists can help make sure nothing gets missed.

Two things at the top of that list are pretty basic and that's getting children's vision and hearing checked. According to the National Institutes of Health, many students have problems with seeing or hearing and not even realize it. If not corrected, those kids could be at a serious disadvantage in their classrooms.

While you're checking their kids' hearing and eyesight, they you may also want to check how much their backpack weighs every day. Carrying around too much weight can cause poor posture, pain and other problems. Some experts recommend backpacks not weigh more 5% to 10% of a child's body weight. Other experts say it should be between 10% to 20%.

A safe backpack must also fit properly which includes using both straps and distributing weight "equally" across the back.

Doctors like Lisa Lowery, Division Chief Pediatric Specialist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, advise parents to make sure their kids are up to date with their immunizations. She says parents should keep records of shots handy, especially if their kids are going to a new school or moving to a new state. Chief pediatric specialist, Dr. Lisa Lowery, reminds parents children should have another round of shots during their adolescent years.

"The more things we can do help set our children up for success. it can be overwhelming. Give yourself credit for the things you've already done. This all doesn't have to be done in one day," says Lowery. "Make it fun. School should be a fun opportunity and again work with your health care provider and work with your school. The sooner we know what's going on the sooner we can help and advocate for our patients."

Dr. Lowery says that's especially true if your kids have special medical needs like food allergies, asthma or diabetes. She says make sure the school has the most updated information, including a medical plan of action.

"Get those forms in," she says. "It is also a good time to make sure they have inhalers, EpiPens® or any other prescriptions for their children that they may be taken at school. It is a good time to get those refills in as well."

Lowery says having a strong relationship between the parents, schools and health care provider can be life-saving.

