Grand Rapids Montessori Academy delays start once more due to 'mild illness'

Out of an abundance of caution, the school is delaying their start further while they conduct air quality tests.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary announced today they are extending the delayed start to their school year.

Sunday they announced they would have a delayed start due to construction delays, now they say there are concerns of mild illness.

Four people who were working at the GR Montessori Elementary site reported mild illness.

The school said that tests done prior to the construction "showed no cause for concern relative to any hazardous materials including lead or asbestos."

They have not yet definitely determined whether the illnesses are reported to the construction work.

All construction on the building has been paused along with the delayed start, they also cancelled the August 22 planned open house at the building.

The school said they will continue to provide updates, but classes will not start before Monday, August 28 at the soonest.

