WALKER, Mich. — Time. It's something many parents feel is in short supply, especially during back-to-school season. In many cases, all it takes is organization and preparation to save time and someone's sanity. That someone is most likely a busy mom.

It is common for parents to share helpful hacks that have proven to keep them and their kids on track. Those hacks can assist with everything from morning routines to bed time - and all that comes in between.

Using a color-coded clock is one popular, and simple, hack that helps kids with time management.

It requires an analog clock, dry erase markers, in several different colors, and a reference sheet. Simply color the hour on the clock that corresponds with the activity, written or highlighted in the same color. It provides a visual reminder of what children should be doing at that hour.

In the example below, dinner is between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Angela Cunningham

This hack will help children know what is expected of them at each hour and help them be good stewards of their time.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham shares other Back-to-School hacks with expecting mom, Kamady Rudd and her co-anchor, James Starks.

Check out more back to school content at www.wzzm13.com/backtoschool.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other back-to-school stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.