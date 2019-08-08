School supplies, clothes, backpacks, shoes -- going back to school for many families means spending tons of money.
Here's a break down of where all the deals on back-to-school necessities are:
Supplies
- Teachers can get 15% off school and home office supplies until Sept. 29 at Meijer.
- Take up to 50% off Claire's diaries and notebooks.
- Get up to 50% off office essentials at Staples.
- Shop school supplies at Target from $0.50.
- Shop notebooks and paper at Office Depot from $0.25.
- Save up to 56% on school supplies on Amazon.
- Score 2-day, free delivery on school supplies from Walmart.
- Save up to 65% on backpacks at Kohl's. Save $10 off $50 with code BTS10.
- Walgreens has glue, crayons and backpacks for low prices.
Clothing
- Take an extra 50% off select Gap items.
- Receive up to 20% off Lands' End school uniforms.
- Get up to 30% off New Balance shoes.
- Take 60% off The Children's Place sitewide.
- Save on kids' shoes from Nike, Adidas, and more at Zappos.
- Get shoes, clothes, uniforms and athletic gear from Kohl's. Save $10 off $50 with code BTS10
- Shop American Eagle jeans from $19.99.
- Juniors' Graphic T-shirts, only $9 at Macy's.
- Nike Shoe clearance at JCPenney.
- Girls' leggings as low as $3.80 at Target.
- Check out Old Navy for clothes, shoes, and uniforms.
Electronics
- Get free shipping on orders $20 and up at Popsockets.
- Take up to 42% off Chromebooks on Amazon.
- Check out deals on Apple products, including iPad Pro, Apple Watch and MacBook Pro.
- Inspiron 17 3000 Laptop on sale from Dell.
- Get free, next-day shipping on $45 orders at Office Depot.
- Headphones as low as $2.51 at Office Depot.
- Score up to 40% off laptops and accessories at Staples.
- Fujifilm Instamax Mini 9 Instant Camera on sale on Amazon.
Misc.
- Rubbermaid Lunchblox kit only $10.79 on Amazon.
- Kleenex products as low as $0.24 at Walgreens.
- Looking for athletic gear? Check Dick's and Dunham's for deals.
