Healthy school lunch and after-school-snack hacks!

Don't get bogged down with recipes, Katie Kimball of Kitchen Stewardship says "systems" are more important.

Heading back to school means prepping school lunches again, but it doesn't have to be a task parents dread. 13 is on your side with Katie and Leah Kimball from Kitchen Stewardship, who are sharing hacks for healthy school lunches.

Katie suggests parents don't need recipes (that takes MORE time), they need systems which will save them time:

Focus on easy, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, yogurt, cheese, and hard boiled eggs that you've peeled and seasoned ahead of time Think "lunch" at dinnertime. Katie suggests packing leftovers for lunch the next day. She also suggests getting your kids involved in prepping lunches. Have kindergartners put their lunchboxes on the counter, first graders can empty the dishwasher. She suggests kids can be packing their own lunches by 3rd grade.

And parents know it's only a matter of time before kids are clamoring for after school snacks.

Katie says kids can help make HEALTHY snacks that add nourishment but won't sabotage a good dinner.

Think outside the bag - reduce munchy crunchy snacking by avoiding bagged chips and popcorn Choose satiating snacks OR if too close to dinner, lighter with fiber instead Batch recipes with kids' help! Things like protein balls are excellent to have on hand when those kiddos get home from school.

For more healthy hacks and suggestions, visit kitchenstewardship.com

