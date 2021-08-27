Hope College sees big boost in enrollment, move-in weekend underway

According to Hope president Matt Scogin, this year is the third largest group of new students in the college's 160-year history.

Students at Hope College are getting ready for the new school year.

First year students and transfer students moved in today, with classes starting next week.

According to Hope president Matt Scogin, this year is the third largest group of new students in the college's 160-year history.

Hope recently announced a mask requirement on campus. The school says they will re-evaluate that policy on September 14.

"COVID is still lingering, that's real. And we will take that seriously. But we can also choose to not see this semester through the lens of COVID," said Scogin. "So this is a semester when old things will feel new again. And we're looking forward to that."

Vaccines are not required but are strongly encouraged.

School officials say 83% of students are fully vaccinated or will be early in the semester.

Students who want to get the vaccine can do so at the campus health center.

