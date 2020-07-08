Learning pods are an alternative form of in-person instruction

Achieve Tutoring Center in Jenison is enrolling students in 'learning pods' for back-to-school session

JENISON, Mich.- Going back to school is expected to look different this year, and not every parent is looking to send their children back to a traditional in classroom learning experience.



Now one local after school learning center called the Achieve Tutoring Center located at 2323 Port Sheldon St #102 in Jenison is enrolling students into 'learning pods' for fall instruction.

Amy Gortsema is an educator and the owner of Achieve Tutoring Center. She worked for years in the public school system and understand that parents are looking for a safe alternative to in-classroom instruction for the fall semester.

“I think there’s a lot of concern about whether if they're sending kids back to school will they like the COVID restrictions? With masks on the students? We’re trying to give other options for families or additional support resources," Gortsema says. "The purpose of the pod is to support academic success with grand level curriculum no matter what the format and that whether they go in-person to school and are looking for additional support or using the online plan.”

Achieve Learning pods are based on multiple families coming together to form a pod of 2 to 4 students. Families can bring enough kids to fill up an entire pod, or Achieve Learning Center call assign your student to a pod. Students are placed into pods that are an appropriate grade and learning level. Learning pods are small so that social distancing requirements can be maintained.

And while the learning pods can happening 100% online, Gortsema says the in-person learning pods are designed to give students one-on-one attention and allows them to socialize.

“That’s a huge benefit, going from a lot more exposure to a full class versus 2 to 4 students and you’re limiting your exposure, but yet you’re keeping that social interaction because that’s so important for kids these days and when we end being a little more isolated."



To learn more about Achieve Learning Pods and to contact Amy Gortsema and her staff, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.