GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The end of summer is near and school with be starting for a number of West Michigan schools as early as next week.

If you're not ready to say goodbye, squeeze the last bit bit of fun out of the summer and head out to the Kroc Center's end of summer black party.

It's happening Friday, August 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the center, located at 2500 Division Ave S. The event is free and open to everyone in the community.

There will be a giant slip and slide, lots of games and food.

For more information, visit the Kroc Center's website.

