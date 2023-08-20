GR Montessori Elementary starting school year late

They'll be starting the school year two days late on Thursday, August 24 instead of Tuesday, August 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary is pushing back the start of their school year due to construction delays.

GR Montessori Elementary is the only school affected by the construction delay, the Montessori middle and high school's will start on August 22 along with the remainder of the GR public school district.

The school said that the building located at 159 College Ave. NE in Grand Rapids has undergone "extensive renovations over the summer to add air conditioning and an upgraded heating system to the building."

Due to supply and delays in the construction, the school's staff was unable to access the building with enough time to properly prepare for the school year.

“Our team pushed really hard to keep the first day of school on schedule. We’ve made significant progress and are confident the building would have been ready in time for the start of school. Nonetheless, it became apparent that our staff needed more time to set up classrooms and get prepared to welcome scholars,” said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “After visiting the school over the weekend and talking with the building staff, we decided that a delayed start was most appropriate.”

Renovations at the school will continue through the fall, the district sent letters out to students Sunday.

