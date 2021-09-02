More Michigan counties order masks inside schools

Counties with mandates include many with the largest populations but also some rural ones.

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County has ordered that masks be worn inside all schools and other educational settings, becoming the 16th county to mandate face coverings amid Michigan’s fourth surge of COVID-19 cases.

Many K-12 districts in the Lansing area had already required masks at the start of the academic year. But health officer Linda Vail says it's crucial to cover gaps at day care centers, child care centers, preschools, youth programs and private schools.

As expected, Washtenaw County — home to Ann Arbor — issued a similar order. Counties with mandates include many with the largest populations but also some rural ones.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.