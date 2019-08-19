For many students in West Michigan, summer has run its course. Those in Muskegon County pack up their backpacks

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham was live in Muskegon Heights, covering the first day of their school year.

Here's a list of school start dates in Muskegon County.

Muskegon County

North Muskegon Public Schools: Sept. 3

Mona Shores Public Schools: Sept. 3

Whitehall District Schools: Aug. 27

Reeths-Puffer Schools: Sept. 3

Fruitport Community Schools: Sept. 3

Montague Area Public Schools: Sept. 3

Oakridge Public Schools: Sept. 3

Ravenna Public Schools: Aug. 28

Orchard View Schools: Aug. 27

Holton Public Schools: Sept. 3

Muskegon Public Schools: Sept. 3

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System: Sept. 3

