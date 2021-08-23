Rockford School Dist. first day of school: What students, parents can expect

Friday, the Kent County Health Department issued a mask order for grades Pre-K through sixth grade, regardless of vaccination status.

ROCKFORD, Mich — Monday marks the first day of classes for the Rockford Public Schools District.

Many parents are excited their children are returning to in-person learning. At the same time, some are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 continues to impact West Michigan.

Initially, Rockford School District superintendent Dr. Mike Shibler was not enforcing a mask mandate and said it would be optional for students. But on Friday, the Kent County Health Department issued a mask order for grades Pre-K through sixth grade, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Shibler said he believes parents will do the right thing and keep their children safe.

"I know there are some parents that asked me to require masks for students, but that's the Kent County Health Department's job, that's the Michigan Department of Health and human services' job, it's their responsibility,” said Shibler.

Dr. Shibler said last year, districts across the county worked really closely with the Kent County Health Department and abided by the various orders and directives. Additionally, he said he is hopeful they will continue that great working relationship this school year.

At Rockford High School, principal Tom Hosford said they respect what is happening around the nation, as it relates to COVID, and said his school has plans in place in case there’s a COVID outbreak.

