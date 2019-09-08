KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Starting next week, a local non-profit is fitting students in Kent County with the shoes to start the school year right.

In the Image has a goal to send roughly around 5,000 children back to school with new shoes, free to them and their families.

This is the 23rd year the organization has held the program, rightly named S.H.O.E.S., which stands for "Shoes Help Our Elementary Students." The giveaway starts on Monday, August 12.

To be eligible, students must be registered for the 2019-2020 school year and in kindergarten through 5th grade at one of the participating schools. The program serves students in five area school districts.The student and parent or guardian must be present to receive shoes.

In the Image is still in need of shoes or monetary donations, as well as volunteers to help make sure all the students get the shoes they need during the giveaway.

For more information about when and where to get shoes and what schools In the Image serves, check their website or give them a call at 616-456-6150.

