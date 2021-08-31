Trendy clothes for back-to-school

The owner of a children’s clothing store in Grand Rapids has the scoop on what’s hot this school year.

When heading back to school, most students try to look their best. But keeping up with the latest trends can be daunting. Thankfully, the owner of Snapdragon Boutique in Grand Rapids gave 13 ON YOUR SIDE the scoop on this year's trendy clothing.

“It's an exciting time for everyone, and they've been out of the game for a while, so they want to come back in and look like they are on trend, and we're here to help with that,” store owner Allison Montague said. “This year, we’re seeing a lot of luxe fabrics, comfortable fabrics. Kids are used to their comfortable clothes, but they want to look cute in them.”

It’s all about comfort and ease, she said. But there also some specific looks this year.

“For girls, we're seeing a lot of embellishments, a lot of sparkles, rainbows, unicorns, that sort of thing,” Montague said. “Boys are coming up with more fun things. There are glow in the dark shirts, and there are different aspects to kind of give them some fun too.”

As for specific colors, she said pastels and tie-dye are popular this fall. Another fun trend that allows students to show their personality – colorful, crazy socks.

“Even kids with uniforms, that's one of the places where they can have a little individuality as well,” Montague said.

She said this is the busiest time of year for her store, but it’s also the most exciting time for shoppers.

“We love to see our back-to-school time,” Montague said. “It's fun to see everyone getting excited about going back to school, and looking cute when they do it.”

According to Forbes, other back-to-school trends include high-waist, wide-leg pants and platform sneakers.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.