GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Most parents know what a struggle it is to get a child to do their homework. Many kids wait until the last minute to get it done and some even claim they don't have any.

Don't wait to get extra help

If you notice that your child or teen is in need of extra support when it comes to homework and studying, make sure that it's secured well before they fall behind or their grades drop.

No homework? No problem

If your child claims they don't have homework or things to work on after school, use that time to review notes. Finding ways to keep reviewing the material is important to making sure your student truly learns it.

