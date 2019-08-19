For many students in West Michigan, summer has run its course. Here's a list of school start dates in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Kent County

Byron Center Public Schools:   Aug. 27
Caledonia Community Schools:   Aug. 20
Cedar Springs Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Comstock Park Public Schools:   Aug. 26
East Grand Rapids Public Schools:   Aug. 19
Forest Hills Public Schools:   Aug. 26
Godfrey Lee Public Schools:   Aug. 19
Godwin Heights Public Schools:   Aug. 19
Grand Rapids Public Schools:   Aug. 20
Grandville Public Schools:   Aug. 19
Kelloggsville Public Schools:   Aug. 20
Kenowa Hills Public Schools:   Aug. 27
Kent City Community Schools:   Aug. 26
Kentwood Public Schools:   Aug. 19
Lowell Area Schools:   Aug. 20
Northview Public Schools:   Aug. 26
Rockford Public Schools:   Aug. 26
Sparta Area Schools:   Aug. 26
Thornapple Kellogg Schools:   Aug. 20
Wyoming Public Schools:   Aug. 20
West Catholic HS:   Aug. 23 (first full day)
Catholic Central HS:   Aug. 22
Grand Rapids Christian Schools:   Aug. 19

Ottawa County

Allendale Public Schools:   Aug. 27
Black River Public Schools:   Aug. 21
Coopersville Public Schools:   Aug. 26
Grand Haven Area Public Schools:   Aug. 27
Holland Public Schools:   Aug. 21
Hudsonville Public Schools:   Aug. 26
Jenison Public Schools:   Aug. 20
Careerline Tech Center:   Aug. 28
Spring Lake Public Schools:   Aug. 27
West Ottawa Public Schools:   Aug. 27
Zeeland Public Schools:   Aug. 27

Muskegon County

North Muskegon Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Mona Shores Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Whitehall District Schools:   Aug. 27
Reeths-Puffer Schools:   Sept. 3
Fruitport Community Schools:   Sept. 3
Montague Area Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Oakridge  Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Ravenna Public Schools:   Aug. 28
Orchard View Schools:   Aug. 27
Holton Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Muskegon Public Schools:   Sept. 3
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System:   Sept. 3

