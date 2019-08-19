For many students in West Michigan, summer has run its course. Here's a list of school start dates in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Kent County

Byron Center Public Schools: Aug. 27

Caledonia Community Schools: Aug. 20

Cedar Springs Public Schools: Sept. 3

Comstock Park Public Schools: Aug. 26

East Grand Rapids Public Schools: Aug. 19

Forest Hills Public Schools: Aug. 26

Godfrey Lee Public Schools: Aug. 19

Godwin Heights Public Schools: Aug. 19

Grand Rapids Public Schools: Aug. 20

Grandville Public Schools: Aug. 19

Kelloggsville Public Schools: Aug. 20

Kenowa Hills Public Schools: Aug. 27

Kent City Community Schools: Aug. 26

Kentwood Public Schools: Aug. 19

Lowell Area Schools: Aug. 20

Northview Public Schools: Aug. 26

Rockford Public Schools: Aug. 26

Sparta Area Schools: Aug. 26

Thornapple Kellogg Schools: Aug. 20

Wyoming Public Schools: Aug. 20

West Catholic HS: Aug. 23 (first full day)

Catholic Central HS: Aug. 22

Grand Rapids Christian Schools: Aug. 19

Ottawa County

Allendale Public Schools: Aug. 27

Black River Public Schools: Aug. 21

Coopersville Public Schools: Aug. 26

Grand Haven Area Public Schools: Aug. 27

Holland Public Schools: Aug. 21

Hudsonville Public Schools: Aug. 26

Jenison Public Schools: Aug. 20

Careerline Tech Center: Aug. 28

Spring Lake Public Schools: Aug. 27

West Ottawa Public Schools: Aug. 27

Zeeland Public Schools: Aug. 27

Muskegon County

North Muskegon Public Schools: Sept. 3

Mona Shores Public Schools: Sept. 3

Whitehall District Schools: Aug. 27

Reeths-Puffer Schools: Sept. 3

Fruitport Community Schools: Sept. 3

Montague Area Public Schools: Sept. 3

Oakridge Public Schools: Sept. 3

Ravenna Public Schools: Aug. 28

Orchard View Schools: Aug. 27

Holton Public Schools: Sept. 3

Muskegon Public Schools: Sept. 3

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System: Sept. 3

