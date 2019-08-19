For many students in West Michigan, summer has run its course. Here's a list of school start dates in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.
Kent County
Byron Center Public Schools: Aug. 27
Caledonia Community Schools: Aug. 20
Cedar Springs Public Schools: Sept. 3
Comstock Park Public Schools: Aug. 26
East Grand Rapids Public Schools: Aug. 19
Forest Hills Public Schools: Aug. 26
Godfrey Lee Public Schools: Aug. 19
Godwin Heights Public Schools: Aug. 19
Grand Rapids Public Schools: Aug. 20
Grandville Public Schools: Aug. 19
Kelloggsville Public Schools: Aug. 20
Kenowa Hills Public Schools: Aug. 27
Kent City Community Schools: Aug. 26
Kentwood Public Schools: Aug. 19
Lowell Area Schools: Aug. 20
Northview Public Schools: Aug. 26
Rockford Public Schools: Aug. 26
Sparta Area Schools: Aug. 26
Thornapple Kellogg Schools: Aug. 20
Wyoming Public Schools: Aug. 20
West Catholic HS: Aug. 23 (first full day)
Catholic Central HS: Aug. 22
Grand Rapids Christian Schools: Aug. 19
Ottawa County
Allendale Public Schools: Aug. 27
Black River Public Schools: Aug. 21
Coopersville Public Schools: Aug. 26
Grand Haven Area Public Schools: Aug. 27
Holland Public Schools: Aug. 21
Hudsonville Public Schools: Aug. 26
Jenison Public Schools: Aug. 20
Careerline Tech Center: Aug. 28
Spring Lake Public Schools: Aug. 27
West Ottawa Public Schools: Aug. 27
Zeeland Public Schools: Aug. 27
Muskegon County
North Muskegon Public Schools: Sept. 3
Mona Shores Public Schools: Sept. 3
Whitehall District Schools: Aug. 27
Reeths-Puffer Schools: Sept. 3
Fruitport Community Schools: Sept. 3
Montague Area Public Schools: Sept. 3
Oakridge Public Schools: Sept. 3
Ravenna Public Schools: Aug. 28
Orchard View Schools: Aug. 27
Holton Public Schools: Sept. 3
Muskegon Public Schools: Sept. 3
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System: Sept. 3
