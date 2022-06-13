Griffins, Versiti Blood Center team up for blood drive

You can visit Van Andel Arena on Saturday anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to donate blood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you have some free time on Saturday, organizers with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan are hoping you can stop by Van Andel Arena to donate blood.

The demand for blood does not decrease during the summer, so to help out, the Grand Rapids Griffins teamed up with Versitit to host a blood drive Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Versiti will be taking appointments in the B, C and D banquet rooms at the Van Andel Arena.

Click here to schedule an appointment or call 866-642-5663. They are hoping to collect 21 pints of blood and have openings for 34 appointments. They are also accepting walk-ins.

You'll need to be 18 years or older to donate.

Organizers said they're offering those who register to donate blood a Bluetooth speaker while supplies last.

