GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's a safe haven for at-risk youth in West Michigan and on Nov. 14, Covenant House will cut the ribbon on its new campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

The project has been more than a year in the making and will allow Covenant House to continue its important mission. The primary mission is to help kids have a safe place to lay their heads at night. However, Covenant House offers more than that to at-risk youth and to our community. It offers a place to do the work involved in getting their lives back on the right track.

Wednesday, the organization will cut the ribbon on a brand new $4.2 million, three-story, 17,000 square-foot residential facility.

"The Grand Rapids campus offers 28 beds for these youth, with the second and third floors designed for residential living," according to a press release issued by Covenant House. "Each resident will have their own private room, and will enjoy the lounge areas, enclave meeting rooms for case management, resident advisor stations, laundry facilities, tech areas equipped with computers, and a café.

"The first floor features administrative offices, a commercial kitchen, student assessment areas, and a large multi-purpose room."

It is estimated that one in 10 youth in the nation are homeless. There are more than 900 young people homeless in Grand Rapids, alone. Without Covenant House, many of them would be sleeping on couches, in cars, team up in hotels and live in other dangerous places such as parks and abandoned buildings.

The dedication and ribbon cutting will take place at the new facility at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the new facility located at 26 Antoine St. SW.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Covenant House International President Kevin Ryan, Covenant House Michigan Executive Director Gerry Piro, community partners and major donors.

