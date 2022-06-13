Dégagé Ministries cuts ribbon on new $7.5 million expansion

Dégagé Ministries held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for the opening of its expanded and updated community center and dining room.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nonprofit homeless shelter in downtown Grand Rapids celebrated the opening of the first phase of its $7.5 million expansion.

The first phase of the expansion plan includes relocating the building’s main entrance from the corner of Division and Cherry Street to the Cherry and Sheldon intersection, which will make for a more pedestrian-friendly entrance, and the expansion of the dining room to allow space to serve 90,000 meals a year, a 50% increase from before.

“We’re beyond excited every meal will still cost $2 and if somebody doesn’t have the money, they will be able to earn a voucher by doing a chore,” said Dégagé Ministeries Executive Director, Thelma Ensink. “Our new community center and dining room, as well as the future new offerings in this expanded space, will truly help us support people on their journey toward wholeness, and provide a place to build lasting relationships.”

Dégagé Ministries has been serving those in Grand Rapids experiencing homelessness or poverty since 1967. Patrons have access to low-cost meals, private showers, rentable lockers, ID services, and more.

The expansion of resources and the space available at Dégagé will strengthen its relationship with residents in Grand Rapids, specifically the Heartside area, says Charles Burpee, Dégagé Board President.

“By expanding our capacity, we are better able to serve the growing needs in our community, build relationships with more people and offer additional services that foster dignity and respect,” said Burpee.

More information on Dégagé Ministries and the programs they offer are available on their website.

