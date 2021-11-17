Kent County Sheriff's Office receives certification for opioid use disorder treatment inside jail

The certification by Wayne State University School of Social Work allows medication and treatment to those battling addiction while incarcerated.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is one of the first in the state to receive a certification to medicate and treat individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) inside the correctional facility. The certification is awarded by Wayne State University School of Social Work.

"It’s a lot of work to get a program like this going and it takes a lot of resources and determined use work over time," said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, "It’s quite unusual a correctional facility has this program. It's really unusual for one our size, because we’re a pretty large correctional facility. It makes me really proud of our staff and community [partnerships]."

According to Wayne State University, medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and corresponding psychosocial services are highly effective to reduce overdose risk. It also reduces the chances of someone going back to jail, and promotes long-term recovery.

"It should reduce recidivism for people who have substance use disorder," said LaJoye-Young. "But on a personal standpoint, it can be the make or break for someone's future. Giving them that opportunity to begin to deal with substance abuse disorder, have tools, and reintroduce that person into the community where they can be successful, happy, and thrive."

LaJoye-Young hopes everyone who qualifies at the facility takes advantage of it. The program can sustain treatments for someone who is outside of jail, or begin the work for treatment once incarcerated. Then, they are case-managed once leaving the facility.

People who have been incarcerated are at a significant risk for overdose after release, especially within the first two weeks according to Wayne State University.

LaJoye-Young said they have been doing other work to decrease OUD inside the correctional facility for a few years. This is essentially another tool in their toolbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Grand Rapids non-profit distributes free Narcan in vending machine

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.