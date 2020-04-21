GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Feeding America West Michigan is working to keep fridges and cupboards full amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but say they need the community's help.

Feeding America West Michigan communication manager, Molly Kooi said the need for food has skyrocketed in the past few months.

"Before COVID-19 was in Michigan, one in eight people faced hunger. But in March we saw a 235% increase," she said.

According to Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency, there were more than 400,000 unemployment claims the first week of April. Kooi said many West Michiganders are feeling the struggle.

"With COVID-19, the people that are in need now, weren’t in need before, and they didn’t do anything wrong," she said. "We’re spending $100,000 a week to try to keep food on the table for those facing hunger right now."

According to Kooi, donating one dollar provides four meals. Feeding America is asking the community to donate any amount they can.

"If you were going to the store to spend $10 on food, we can get $40 meals for that. So that's just something to think about when you are going and wanting to help. We can stretch that dollar really far at the food bank," she said.

Kooi can relate to those in need. She first got her start with the organization on the other end of the process.

"When I was in my early twenties, I had a little kid at home. I think he was about one at the time, and I didn’t have enough food in my fridge or in my cupboard. I didn’t have enough to fill my fridge like I needed to," she said.

While out driving, Kooi saw a sign for a Feeding America food truck and decided to explore it.

"I went through the line, and I ended up leaving with overflowing bags of food, and I was so grateful," she said.

Kooi was so moved by the generosity, she decided to intern at Feeding America in 2017, where she gathered and shared stories about the organization has helped, including her own.

"One thing they all had in common...they got the food they needed," she said.

Now Kooi continues to use her story as well as others' to raise awareness for donations and support.

"I hope I can make a difference in someone’s life like feeding America west Michigan did for me," Kooi said.

