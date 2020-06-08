Food pantries serving more people in need, those who have never needed assistance before

"Food insecurity is definitely more of a problem right now as people are struggling financially, and many people are not back to work."

WYOMING, Mich. — Thursday, volunteers at United Church Outreach Ministry's (UCOM) pantry packed up boxes of food. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, their pantry has been closed to the public.

Instead, those who could use a little help call ahead to place their orders, volunteers prepare the boxes, and deliver them to cars at scheduled times.

As procedures at the pantry change, the need is also growing.

"Food insecurity is definitely more of a problem right now as people are struggling financially," said Shawn Keener, program director, "and many people are not back to work."

The pantry has seen an increased need for food. Plus, many of those additional people seeking assistance have never needed something like this before.

"More people are out of work, more people don’t have money for food," said Erik Keener, associate executive director, "We’ve seen about 320 new families during this crisis, who have never used the pantry before."

Keener said that's because many people are still out of work due to the pandemic, or their family's finances have been impacted greatly.

They serve about 400-500 families a month, or between 1,200 and 1,400 people.

UCOM serves Southwest Kent County, mainly areas in Roosevelt Park neighborhood, Wyoming, and Grandville. Areas Kenner said were already struggling before the pandemic began. Plus, it's one of the areas with high infection rates of the virus.

"The Roosevelt park area has been one of the hardest hit areas in all of Grand Rapids, Kent County," said Erik Keener, "So, we provide a little extra support for families."

Outside the City, areas that typically have less people visiting the pantry are seeing an increase in food insecurity.

"We’re seeing people from Grandville, who have never needed help before," said Shawn Keener, "Usually the population we serve from Grandville is relatively small. But even out in the suburbs, we’re seeing a need."

The pantry could also use help. They need more volunteers to help them pack up boxes and other work. Plus, during this uncertain time, donations are down. They always appreciate food donations, but monetary donations can stretch further, and help more families.

"We can spend the dollars that are donated to us,' said Erik Keener, "and get much more food than someone can if they take that money and go to the grocery store."

If you would like to help those with food insecurity, and you are financially able, consider donating to our 13 Food For Families Campaign. You can learn more by clicking here.

