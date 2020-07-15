Holland food pantry launches grocery delivery service during pandemic

Community Action House has had to rethink many of its programs, and even create new ones in the face of COVID-19.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Every week day at 4 p.m., Bob Roth loads up his black Mustang with groceries for families and community members in the Holland and Zeeland area.

Roth retired in Holland a few years ago and started volunteering at Community Action House's kitchen, but when the pandemic hit, the kitchen switched to takeout and volunteers were no longer needed.

"I heard they might need a driver here to take food out to people. So, I volunteered to drive," Roth said, who has since received the nickname "Mustang Bob" by some clients.

Community Action House, a Holland-based food pantry that also connects community members with wrap around resources, quadrupled its output in the first months of COVID-19 in Michigan.

The delivery service was meant to be offered a few times per week, but staff quickly realized the need was much greater.

"You never really know—until you offer—what the need may be, so it was something that ramped up pretty quickly," said Melissa Roessing, Community Action House's food and connection program director.

Grocery delivery was something the organization had discussed before, Roessing said, but they'd never put it into action. The pandemic stressed the need for it.

"Right away we realized transportation was an issue, and wanted to make sure that we were here to meet that need and that if people couldn't get to us that we would make sure to get the food to them," she said.

The nonprofit also works with other organizations who will pick up groceries from the curbside serivce on behalf of those who are at an especially high risk with COVID-19.

Roth is among a handful of other volunteers who are available for making deliveries.

"As long as the need is there, I'd want to continue doing it," Roth said.

Roessing anticipates the program will continue now that it's established.

"We're always looking for the barriers that people face getting this and we want to be able to address those. So, I think this is definitely something that will be here to stay," she said.

The grocery delivery program has also allowed for Community Action House to increase it's service to those experiencing homelessness in the community. Each person or family receives customized bags or boxes depending on their specific needs.

There is no financial requirement to utilize Community Action House's resources. Guests must live in the service area, which includes the 49423, 49424 and 49460 zip codes. Call (616) 392-2368 to schedule.

