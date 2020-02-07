United Way of the Lakeshore uses COVID-19 Food Response Fund to benefit several nonprofits

United Way of the Lakeshore is using it's COVID-19 Food Response fund to support several non-profits providing food to families in need.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Even during the best of times some Muskegon County residents struggle to afford food for their families, and the coronavirus pandemic has made that more challenging.

"The first month of the COVID we tripled what we normally do," said Mission For Area People Executive Director Diana Wright-Stubbs.

Mission For Area People offers a variety of programs including a food pantry inside a historic church at the corner of Jefferson and Hume in Muskegon Heights. The programs are available to all Muskegon County residents.

M.F.A.P.'s food pantry, budget, and staff has been stretched thin over the last three months.

"It's both limited staff and always limited funds, but the community has been great," said Wright-Stubbs. "That's what pulled us through, and having faith that we're going to get through this."

The Mission For Area People receives some operational funds from United Way of the Lakeshore. And in recent weeks, additional funds from United Way of the Lakeshore's COVID-19 Food Response Fund. Those additional dollars are supporting the effort to pass out grocery sacks to area families.

"There's fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, there's bread and dairy," Wright-Stubbs said. "United Way of the Lakeshore has been fantastic,"

The COVID-19 Food Response Fund is supporting a number of non-profits providing food to families in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties including AgeWell Services, Catholic Charities, Mission For Area People, LOVE Inc. and the Salvation Army.

The pandemic crisis has had a significant impact on local food pantries. According to United Way of the Lakeshore some pantries reported a 100% - 300% increase in clients needing food during COVID-19.

Organizations can use grants from the COVID-19 Food Response Fund to cover additional operational costs in order to provide safe food distribution or in some cases cover the cost of food deliveries.

Wright-Stubbs says non-profits like the one she runs know how to stretch even small financial gifts.

"Ten-dollars will purchase a bunch of personal care items for them, it will provide some groceries for them, it will get them a gas card if they need to go and apply for a job or get to the grocery store," Wright-Stubbs said.

The 13 Food for Families campaign will benefit three local non-profits, including United Way of the Lakeshore's COVID-19 Food Response Fund.

All three non-profits are committed to serving families in this time of crisis, many of whom are having to make the difficult decision between paying the bills or putting food on the table.

The Food for Families Campaign is investing in both emergency needs and long term solutions that are needed for families across West Michigan.

For more information on Mission For Area People, click here. For more information on the United Way of the Lakeshore COVID-19 Food Response Fund, click here.

To learn more about 13 Food For Families, click here. Donate can be made here.

