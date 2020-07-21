West Side food pantry helps residents with co-op program

The Other Way Ministries helps people move out of charity and into food sovereignty.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy have forced families to choose between paying bills or putting food on the table.

On the West Side of Grand Rapids, The Other Way Ministries is serving the community during this challenging time.

The organization has a traditional food pantry. But they also help people move out of charity and into food sovereignty using a co-op program and their Fresh Market on Fulton Street.

A sliding price scale at the market allows people to pay less if they're struggling financially, or pay more if they're able to help sustain the market.

"Some of our co-op members shop at the market, and when they shop here they will often pay more than the minimum price and say thank you for doing what you're doing. 'I can afford a little extra because you've been so good to us,'" said Bethany Joseph with The Other Way Ministries.

