GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nonprofit that provides grief support for those who lost friends and family to cancer recently received a sizable donation.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids was presented with a check for $8,200 Tuesday afternoon.

The funds were raised through a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan campaign, where the insurer donated $5 for each member who registered for an online account. The member could pick one of three charities to donate the $5 to and the campaign ran from October to December of 2019.

Gilda's was the most selected charity, receiving 41% of the total donation according to a release from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan.

Gilda's Club has been a pillar of the community for nearly 20 years and puts on LaughFest each year. LaughFest 2020 is set for March 5-15 and all the proceeds from the 10-day festival support the free cancer and grief emotional health support programs offered at Gilda's.

LaughFest 2020 will include more than 150 free and ticketed shows. LaughFest will feature over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office or over the phone at 800-745-3000.

