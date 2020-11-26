Grand Rapids Pride Center offers virtual support during Thanksgiving

"Holidays are an especially hard time for a lot of LGBTQ+ population, because they have to be around family that may or may not accept them."

The Grand Rapids Pride Center is is offering a virtual support space for community members this Thanksgiving.

The online room will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening as a chance for LGBTQ+ people and allies to gather and feel comfortable during what can often be a difficult holiday season.

"Holidays are an especially hard time for a lot of LGBTQ+ population, because they have to be around family that may or may not accept them," Jazz McKinney, Interim Center Director, said.

Community members can access the support group by emailing the center at info@grpride.org.

The room will be monitored by Grand Rapids Pride Center staff throughout the evening to ensure it remains a safe and welcoming space.

The Grand Rapids Pride Center has launched a series of LGBTQ+ support groups amid the pandemic, targeted at both youth an adults, most recently highlighting an Own Your Gender social support group this Saturday.

"We understand that we offered a sense of anonymity in our building that people may not have being on zoom at home. We just wanted to give that to the people that we serve," McKinney said.

For more information on Grand Rapids Pride Center support resources, click here.

