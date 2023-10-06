Grandville Police Department hosts food drive during 'National Faith & Blue Weekend'

GPD will be accepting donations from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Wedgewood Park, located at 3391 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville.

GRANDVILLE, Michigan — The Grandville Police Department (GPD) is hosting a food drive this Saturday as part of the 2023 National Faith & Blue Weekend.

GPD will be accepting donations from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Wedgewood Park, located at 3391 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville. The food will go to local faith-based food pantries.

The items requested for the food drive are:

Soaps

Fruit Cups

Dried Milk

Dried Pasta & Pasta Sauce

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Oatmeal

Apple Sauce

Razors

Deodorants

Feminine Products

Shaving Cream

Granola Bars

Tissues

Cereal

Diapers / Wipes

Baby Formula

Canned Goods

Toilet Paper

Shampoo

Dried Fruit

Pudding Cups

Canned Meats

Soups

Anyone who donates can enter to win a kayak or a LEGO set.

Faith & Blue is an organization launched in 2020 to "facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations."

