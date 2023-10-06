Grandville Police Department hosts food drive during 'National Faith & Blue Weekend'

GRANDVILLE, Michigan — The Grandville Police Department (GPD) is hosting a food drive this Saturday as part of the 2023 National Faith & Blue Weekend.
GPD will be accepting donations from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Wedgewood Park, located at 3391 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville. The food will go to local faith-based food pantries.
The items requested for the food drive are:
- Soaps
- Fruit Cups
- Dried Milk
- Dried Pasta & Pasta Sauce
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Oatmeal
- Apple Sauce
- Razors
- Deodorants
- Feminine Products
- Shaving Cream
- Granola Bars
- Tissues
- Cereal
- Diapers / Wipes
- Baby Formula
- Canned Goods
- Toilet Paper
- Shampoo
- Dried Fruit
- Pudding Cups
- Canned Meats
- Soups
Anyone who donates can enter to win a kayak or a LEGO set.
Faith & Blue is an organization launched in 2020 to "facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations."
