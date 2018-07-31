GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Saint Nick himself road in on a boatload of toys to deliver some special summer cheer to the kids at Helen DeVos on Tuesday afternoon.

With the help of Tommy's Watersports, Santa was able to bring the toys right up to the front doors of the hospital. It's an annual celebration, last year Tommy's staff say people all the way in California donated toys.

Tommy's has four locations nationwide, including one on West River Drive in Comstock Park.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

© 2018 WZZM