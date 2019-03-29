GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we step into April soon and prepare for warmer weather many people are taking the tarps off their motorcycles, polishing up the chrome, and getting ready to get some sun on the open roads. That means extra care is required for motorists and motorcyclists alike. Brandon Hewitt from Michigan Auto law shared the statistic that in 2015 alone there were more than 5,000 motorcycle fatalities. He said the highest risk group is young males but said we all share the responsibility to keep motorcyclists safe on the road. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.michiganautolaw.com.