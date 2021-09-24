October is the most dangerous month for pedestrians

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he broke down the data about why October is a dangerous month for pedestrians.

According to data collected over a period of years, October is a tough time to be on foot. Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he broke down the data.

Hewitt said October is particularly dangerous for a number of reasons. He said the days are getting shorter and it starts to get dark earlier. More people are out and about at dusk as they take advantage of the last few weeks of nicer Michigan weather.

Hewitt said Halloween and many fall events, from college football Saturdays to the many fall festival events lead to more people on the streets. Many of these fall activities also tend to have higher alcohol consumption and thus more impaired drivers behind the wheel and bad judgment among walkers on streets.

He offered advice for pedestrians:

DO NOT ASSUME THAT DRIVERS SEE YOU

DO NOT ASSUMED THAT CARS ARE GOING TO STOP FOR YOU

Cross at crosswalks – In Michigan in 2020, “crossing not at an intersection” was the most deadly thing pedestrians could do, accounting 32.6% of all pedestrian fatalities caused by motor vehicle crashes.

Be careful between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – In Michigan in 2020, the hour between 6 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. had the most pedestrian-involved automobile crashes.

Be careful on Saturdays – Saturday was the deadliest for pedestrians in Michigan in 2020.

No texting and walking

No walking under the influence – 65% of the pedestrians killed in pedestrian-involved car crashes in 2020 had been drinking

Hewitt also advised drivers on how to keep pedestrians safe:

Look out for pedestrians everywhere - at all times – especially at night and during bad weather

Be careful at crosswalks – Slow down. Be prepared to stop – especially when the traffic light is yellow or red. Yield the right-of-way to pedestrians in the crosswalk if you are turning right or left on red. Never, ever pass a vehicle stopped at a cross because there may be pedestrians crossing whom you cannot see

Do not speed

No texting and driving or talking on the phone and driving

No driving under the influence

Be extra cautious when backing up—pedestrians can move into your path.

If you’d like to speak with an attorney contact Michigan Auto Law: www.michiganautolaw.com or call 833-411-MICH.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.