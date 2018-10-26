October is a spooky month, with all of its Halloween festivities, but it turns out October is also a pretty scary time for you on the roads.

The month is known for hosting the more pedestrian-involved car accidents than any of its yearly counterparts. Our Just Drive expert attorney, Brandon Hewitt, stopped by to tell us more.

For more information on Michigan Auto Law, visit michiganautolaw.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM