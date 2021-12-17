When a young driver is involved in an accident that is not his fault, seek the advice of an attorney

What if a young driver is involved in an accident that is not his fault, and he is injured in that crash? Michigan Auto Law has the answers.

Parents always worry when their young drivers get behind the wheel. A lack of experience is, of course, cause for concern. But what if a young driver is involved in an accident that is not his fault, and he is injured in that crash?

Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt says Michigan takes into consideration the age of the driver and tweaks “bodily injury” compensation, the Statute of Limitations, insurance claims and no-fault coverage. It’s a lot to wade through, but critical to know about, especially if there are injuries after an accident.

