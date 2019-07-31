GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Saint Nick himself road in on a boatload of toys, with tons of Play-Doh, to spread special summer cheer to the kids at Helen DeVos on Wednesday afternoon.

With the help of Tommy's Watersports, Santa was able to bring the toys right up to the front doors of the hospital. It's an annual celebration and allows kids the chance to climb into the boat to see Santa.

Toys are brought up to the rooms of kids who can't come outside, so that no one is left out of the fun.

This year, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital asked the community for Play-Doh and West Michigan delivered. A truck of with 10,000 tubs of the dough will be donated to the hospital so that kids can use it in the months and years to come.

