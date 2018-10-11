GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Children in need winter coats were able to puck up free outerwear Saturday morning.

The Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Program held a coat giveaway at Catholic Central High School, in the Activity Center's lobby.

Any families in need of coats for their children could pick up free outerwear between the sizes of 4 up to extra-large. There was no need to sign up.

The program's primary goal is to help kids stay warm in the winter when a child's family does not have the resources to adequately meet this need, especially as the first snow of the season settled in throughout much of West Michigan.

According to the Knights of Columbus, a warm coat means a child can more realistically attend school, go to after-school programs, fit in with other children, play and do all the things that kids do to be kids. In a very real sense, a warm winter coat means mobility.

The Knights' mission is to make this seemingly small part of life a little bit easier for these families. The goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season.

Through the dedication of councils across the United States and Canada, hundreds of thousands of new winter coats have been distributed to children since program inception.

