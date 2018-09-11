GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Knights of Columbus is giving away coats to kids in need this winter.

Event organizers said their mission is to make this seemingly small part of life a little bit easier for families in need. The goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season.

Through the dedication of councils across the United States and Canada, hundreds of thousands of new winter coats have been distributed to children since program inception.

There's no need to sign up. Coats will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at Catholic Central High School Activity Center Lobby located at 319 Sheldon Blvd SE in Grand Rapids.

The giveaway is happening Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a parent.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM