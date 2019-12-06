GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A West Michigan nonprofit is helping to secure employment for adults with special needs.

At the age of 26, adults with special needs are officially out of Michigan's educational system. However, that does not stop the need for routine that steady employment can provide. Beyond26 is an organization working to place individuals with disabilities with job and volunteer opportunities that foster growth and teamwork.

Most recently, Beyond26 has four job seekers working in tandem with West Michigan Document Shredding -- which is where 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kristin Mazur caught up with the Beyond26's Executive Director Dirk Bakhuyzen and the rest of the team.

Beyond26 Beyond26 is launching a document shredding business today. Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Bring in your paper to 1505 Steele Ave. SW, Grand Rapids MI during business hours or contact us...

Currently four of Beyond26's job seekers shred paper for West Michigan Document Shredding. The paper drop off site is located at 1505 Street Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. The participants receive a monthly stipend for their work and then the paper is picked up by West Michigan Document Shredding and recycled.

The cost for shredding is about $1 per pound and all the proceeds from the operation go back into Beyond26, to help more adults with special needs find similar opportunities.

According to the Beyond26 website, the nonprofit is looking for other local businesses that can provide secure employment and want to further develop their inclusion efforts. The organization is also looking for job coaches to help job seekers. A good candidate for job coaching at Beyond26 is someone with work experience, retirees, college students looking for internship opportunities, and in general, anyone with a patient and "loving heart."

For more information about Beyond26, how you can get paper shredded, or how to get involved or donate, visit www.beyondtwentysix.org.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.