GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A local branch of a national organization hopes to brighten the holidays for area seniors.

"Be A Santa For A Senior" works with local non-profit and community organizations to deliver Christmas gifts to senior citizens who would otherwise not receive any. They also work with local business and retailers to facilitate the purchase and delivery of these gifts.

They've given more than two million gifts to deserving seniors in the Grand Rapids area.

Organizers believe more than 28 percent of seniors 65 and older live alone.

If you would like to get involved, you can visit Azpira Place on Breton Road in Kentwood to pick an ornament off a tree that will give you information about a senior and what they want this year.

