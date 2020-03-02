GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Perrin Brewing Co. raised thousands of dollars during it's annual Ice Jam event last month and donated it all to Kids' Food Basket.

The fourth annual Ice Jam Winter Festival took place on Jan. 25 at Perrin Pub in Comstock Park. It feature local, live music and the Frostbite 5K event.

Every person who registered for the race or bought a concert ticket at the event contributed directly to Kids' Food Basket. Patrons also donated 765 pounds of food items like toasted oat cereal, dried fruit, cheese crackers and more. All the food donations will be used to KFB's Sack Supper program.

A Sack Supper is a free, well-balanced meal that is delivered to students suffering from food insecurity at the end of the school day or during summer programs so they can have at least one, nutritious meal when not at school.

"It is because of partnerships like Perrin Brewing [that] Kids’ Food Basket is able to help thousands of children thrive by meeting a simple but critical need – the nourishment of an evening meal made with love," KFB's founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said of the donation.

Last month, Grand Rapids elementary students visiting the KFB headquarters at 1300 Plymouth Ave. NE were surprised by Detroit Tigers players. Members of the team stopped by to help the students pack up Sack Suppers. The Tigers also donated tickets to a 2020 game to the kids volunteering that day.

Kids’ Food Basket serves children who attend schools where 70% or more of the student population receive free or reduced-cost lunch. According to kidsfoodbasket.org, the organization currently serves 52 schools in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon in and 8,800 children and there are 29 schools on their waiting list.

